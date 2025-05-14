How to watch today's Fluminense vs Union Espanola Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and Union Espanola, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will be looking to return to winning ways in 2025 Copa Sudamericana when they entertain Union Espanola at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Renato Gaucho's men, who look to boost their chances of a direct spot in the round of 16, suffered a 1-0 defeat at GV San Jose in their last group match. Meanwhile, after their 1-0 loss to Once Caldas last time out, the Chilean outfit can best make it to the knockout round play-offs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs Union Espanola online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and Union Espanola will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect, Amazon Prime Video and Tubi.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fluminense vs Union Espanola kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and Union Espanola will be played at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Wednesday, May 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fluminense team news

While Otavio is ruled out for the rest of the season with an Achilles tendon injury, the likes of Facundo Bernal, German Cano, Isaque, Riquelme Felipe and Vinicius Lima are dealing with their own injury concerns.

Paulo Bayla is expected to return to the tip of attack, while Thiago Santos and Facundo Bernal could keep their places at the back and in midfield respectively.

Union Espanola team news

Matis Suarez forced Fluminense goalkeeper Vitor Eudes into a one-on-one save, before Pablo Aranguiz opened the scoring in the 83rd minute when the sides met in the reverse fixture that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ariel Uribe, Cris Montes and Rodrigo Vasquez are also in contention to feature in the final third for the visitors here.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FLU Last match ESP 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Union Espanola 1 - 1 Fluminense 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

