How to watch today's Fluminense vs San Jose Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and San Jose, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fluminense will welcome Bolivia's San Jose to the Maracana for a Copa Sudamericana matchup on Thursday.

Flu humiliated Oriente Petrolero 10-1 in their opening Sudamericana group game, while San Jose played out a 1-1 draw with Union Espanola in Group F last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fluminense vs San Jose online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and San Jose will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Fluminense vs San Jose kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericana match between Fluminense and San Jose will be played at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, April 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fluminense team news

German Cano will lead Fluminense’s attack, supported Jhon Arias and the full-back duo of Guga and Rene, while the likes of Matheus Martinelli and Hercules dictate the pace of the game through the middle.

On the injury front, manager Renato Gaucho is likely to be without Isaque, Riquelme, Gabriel Fuentes, Otavio and Renato Augusto.

San Jose team news

The visitors' ability to adjust from their usual high altitude in Bolivia will be key, with the side having no significant injuries or suspensions.

Joel Lopez should feature in attack, but their main focus will be to seek out counter-attacking opportunities. by relying on transition play and surprise breakthroughs.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

