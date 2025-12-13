How to watch today's Flamengo vs Pyramids FIFA Intercontinental Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Flamengo and Pyramids will face off in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup play-off or Challenger Cup tie at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Saturday.

In the second round, Rubro-Negro progressed after defeating Cruz Azul 2-1 in the Derby of the America, while the Egyptian outfit got the better of Al Ahli Saudi 3-1 in the African–Asian–Pacific Cup encounter.

The winners of this match will face the reigning UEFA Champions League winners, PSG, who got a direct entry to the final.

How to watch Flamengo vs Pyramids online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA Intercontinental Cup play-off match between Flamengo and Pyramids will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Flamengo vs Pyramids kick-off time

FIFA Intercontinental Cup - FIFA Intercontinental Cup Ahmed bin Ali Stadium

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup play-off match between Flamengo and Pyramids will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, December 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

Given that Matheus Cunha has returned to Brazil to attend the birth of his first child, the club cannot register a new player as the roster deadline has passed. Reserve option Dyogo Alves could deputize in goal.

While Pedro remained as an unused substitute due to a suspected muscle issue, Giorgian de Arrascaeta bagged a brace but sustained a knock last time out.

So manager Filipe Luis will assess the available bunch of players through recovery sessions after the win over Cruz Azul.

Pyramids team news

Fiston Mayele remains a major offensive threat for Pyramids and will be central to their attacking play against Flamengo.

In other team news, Ramadan Sobhi is currently sidelined with a knee injury and is unavailable for the Intercontinental Cup semi-final.

