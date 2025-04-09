How to watch today's Flamengo vs Central Cordoba Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Central Cordoba, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will be looking to register back-to-back wins in Copa Libertadores when they face Central Cordoba at the Maracana on Wednesday.

Rubro-Negro defeated Deportivo Tachira 1-0 in their opening Libertadores group game, while the Argentine outfit played out a goalless draw with LDU Quito in their opening group stage match at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Flamengo vs Central Cordoba online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Central Cordoba will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Flamengo vs Central Cordoba kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Central Cordoba will be played at Estadio Jornalista Mario Filho (Maracana) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Flamengo team news

Former Qarabag forward Juninho, who came off the bench to score the winner against Tachira, will eye a start this time around.

Danilo, Matias Vina and Pedro are likely to miss out through injuries.

Central Cordoba team news

As for the visitors, Lucas Varaldo remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Lautaro Montoya is a doubt.

Having struggled to find the net in four straight games in all competitions, the likes of Leonardo Heredia, Luis Angulo and Matias Perello will look to make amends at the Maracana.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links