How to watch today's Fiorentina vs Real Betis Conference League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Fiorentina and Real Betis, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fiorentina will aim to overcome a one-goal deficit when they welcome Real Betis to Stadio Artemio Franchi in the second leg of the Conference League semi-finals on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Spanish side could appear in their first European Cup final if they manage to avert defeat after picking up a 2-1 win at Seville last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fiorentina vs Real Betis online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League semi-final match between Fiorentina and Real Betis will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Fiorentina vs Real Betis kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Artemio Franchi, Firenze

The Conference League semi-final match between Fiorentina and Real Betis will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

After rotating his squad for the weekend league game, Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino should bring Moise Kean back into the XI. Additionally, with Pablo Mari ineligible for Europe, Luca Ranieri will return at the back.

Either Albert Gudmundsson or Lucas Beltran is set to join Kean up front, while Dodo could be in line for a start after recovering from appendicitis.

Danilo Cataldi is a doubt due to a thigh injury.

Real Betis team news

It will be interesting to see if Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini prefers Abde Ezzalzouli over Jesus Rodriguez once again on the left flank.

Cedric Bakambu and Isco are also in contention for starts in the final third, but former Manchester United forward Antony should be certain to feature.

On the injury front, Chimy Avila, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente are unavailable for selection.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links