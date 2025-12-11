How to watch today's Ferencvaros vs Rangers Europa League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Rangers will be desperate for their first Europa League win this season when they take on Ferencvaros at Ferencvaros Stadion on Thursday.

The Gers, although troubled by injuries, have just a point to show after five matchdays in the league phase, while Ferencvaros are locked in the top-eight race.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Ferencvaros vs Rangers online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Europa League match between Ferencvaros and Rangers will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Ferencvaros vs Rangers kick-off time

Europa League - Europa League Groupama Arena

The Europa League match between Ferencvaros and Rangers will be played at Ferencvaros Stadion in Budapest, Hungary.

It will kick off at 9:45 am PT / 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, December 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Ferencvaros vs Rangers Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager R. Keane Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. Roehl

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Ferencvaros team news

Ferencvaros will continue to be without Habib Maiga, who has been unavailable since August due to injury.

The team will be relying on the exceptional form of Barnabas Varga, who has scored 19 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions this season, including three goals in five league phase matches.

Rangers team news

Regarding the team news for Rangers, the following players are currently ruled out due to injury: Bailey Rice, Derek Cornelius, John Souttar, Kieran Dowell, Nedim Bajrami, Oliver Antman and Rabbi Matondo.

Additionally, Mohammed Diomande is unavailable for selection after receiving a red card during the 1-1 draw with Braga on matchday five. Nicolas Raskin, Connor Barron and Thelo Aasgaard are likely to be included in midfield.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links