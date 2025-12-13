How to watch today's Falkirk vs Hearts Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

On the back of the recent win over Celtic, Hearts will aim to open up a six-point lead atop the Scottish Premiership standings table when they take on Falkirk at Falkirk Stadium on Saturday.

While Hearts leapfrogged the Bhoys with a 2-1 win, the hosts head into the tie looking to snap their three-game winless run following a 3-0 loss at Hibernian last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Falkirk vs Hearts online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Falkirk and Hearts will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Falkirk vs Hearts kick-off time

Premiership - Premiership Falkirk Stadium

The Scottish Premiership match between Falkirk and Hearts will be played at Falkirk Stadium in Falkirk, Scotland.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Saturday, December 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Falkirk vs Hearts Probable lineups Probable lineup Substitutes Manager J. McGlynn Probable lineup Substitutes Manager D. McInnes

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Falkirk team news

Aidan Nesbitt, Coll Donaldson, Gary Oliver, Jamie Sneddon, Lewis Neilson, Ross MacIver and Thomas Lang are all unavailable due to injuries.

Following the heavy 3-0 defeat to Hibs last weekend, manager John McGlynn may decide to make a few shuffles, with the likes of Kyrell Wilson, Scott Arfield and Alfie Agyeman eyeing to benefit from a possible rotation.

Hearts team news

Hearts are expected to be without Beni Baningime, Calem Nieuwenhof, Ageu and Finlay Pollock due to injury issues.

Head coach Derek McInnes will likely name an unchanged starting team from the Celtic win, with Oisin McEntee keeping his place in the engine room and Claudio Braga featuring in support of Lawrence Shankland.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

