How to watch today's Estudiantes vs Universidad de Chile Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Estudiantes and Universidad de Chile, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ahead of the Superclasico against Colo Colo at the weekend, Universidad de Chile will hope to register their second win in 2025 Copa Libertadores when they take on Estudiantes at Estadio Uno on Tuesday.

Both sides won their first Copa match this season, but while the Chilean outfit looks to go atop Group A, Eduardo Dominguez's men will aim for some consistency in order to get their ongoing campaign back on track.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Universidad de Chile online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Libertadores match between Estudiantes and Universidad de Chile will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Estudiantes vs Universidad de Chile kick-off time

The Copa Libertadores match between Estudiantes and Universidad de Chile will be played at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi (Estadio Uno) in La Plata, Argentina.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Tuesday, April 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Estudiantes team news

Dominguez is expected to remain without injured trio Alexis Castro, Joaquin Tobio Burgos and Sebastian Boselli.

Edwuin Cetre is likely to join Tiago Palacios and Guido Carrillo in attack against Universidad de Chile.

Universidad de Chile team news

El Romantico Viajero boss Gustavo Alvarez would not be able to call upon the services of Maximiliano Guerro due to a sprained ankle.

Scorer of the winner against Botafogo on the opening matchday, Lucas Di Yorio should continue up front.

