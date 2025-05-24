How to watch today's Espanyol vs Las Palmas La Liga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch La Liga match between Espanyol and Las Palmas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Espanyol will be fighting to avoid relegation in their final La Liga game of the season against Las Palmas at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts currently have a narrow two-point lead above the drop zone, while Los Amarillos have already been relegated and will finish the season in 19th place.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Espanyol vs Las Palmas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the La Liga match between Espanyol and Las Palmas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and ESPN Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Espanyol vs Las Palmas kick-off time

LaLiga - LaLiga RCDE Stadium

The La Liga match between Espanyol and Las Palmas will be played at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia, Spain.

It will kick off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions 14 B. Olivan

4 M. Kumbulla Injuries and Suspensions 37 F. Silva

8 J. Campana

Espanyol team news

Brian Olivan is ruled out due to injury, while Marash Kumbulla will be unavailable due to suspension.

On a positive note, Leandro Cabrera is back in contention and is expected to step into the backline, having served his one-match ban. Meanwhile, Jofre Carreras is eager to return to the starting lineup on the right flank after coming off the bench in the last couple of games.

Las Palmas team news

The visitors will be without their captain, Kirian Rodriguez, as he continues his treatment following his cancer relapse announcement in February.

Fabio Silva remains out due to his adductor issue, and Stefan Bajcetic is expected to miss his second consecutive game due to injury. Additionally, midfielder Jose Campana will be serving a one-match suspension after accumulating his fifth yellow card of the league season last weekend.

