+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Women's EURO
team-logo
Kybunpark
team-logo
Stream live on Fubo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's England Women vs Netherlands Women Euro 2025 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Women's EUROEnglandNetherlandsEngland vs Netherlands

How to watch the Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England Women must win to stay alive in the Women's Euro 2025 when they face the Netherlands Women at Letzigrund on Wednesday.

Another loss likely means elimination for the Lionesses, especially if France avoid defeat. On the other hand, Oranje can seal qualification to the quarter-finals with a win and a game to spare, provided France don’t lose to Wales.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England vs Netherlands online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FS1Watch here
ViXWatch here
FOXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, FS1, ViX and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

England vs Netherlands kick-off time

crest
Women's EURO - Grp. D
Kybunpark

The Women's Euro match between England and Netherlands will be played at Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Wednesday, July 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

England vs Netherlands Probable lineups

EnglandHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestNED
1
H. Hampton
5
A. Greenwood
2
L. Bronze
6
L. Williamson
16
J. Carter
7
L. James
8
G. Stanway
4
K. Walsh
11
L. Hemp
9
B. Mead
23
A. Russo
1
D. van Domselaar
20
D. Janssen
18
K. Casparij
11
E. Brugts
4
V. Buurman
17
V. Pelova
6
J. Roord
10
D. van de Donk
19
W. Kaptein
14
J. Groenen
9
V. Miedema

4-2-3-1

NEDAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Wiegman

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Jonker

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

England Women team news

England coach Sarina Wiegman is likely to alter her side after a below-par performance against France on Saturday.

Niamh Charles is a strong candidate to take over from Jess Carter at left-back, and Grace Clinton could be in contention for a starting spot in midfield. Chloe Kelly is also an option to refresh England's forward line, which might mean Beth Mead moves to the bench.

Netherlands Women team news

Coach Andries Jonker might stick with the same lineup that comfortably defeated Wales. Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar will be looking for a second consecutive clean sheet, especially as she is set to face several of her Arsenal teammates.

On the offensive end, Vivianne Miedema will be aiming to score in her third consecutive international game, having already netted three goals in her last two appearances.

Form

ENG
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

NED
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

ENG

Last 5 matches

NED

3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

13

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta