How to watch today's England vs Serbia World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Aiming to maintain their perfect record and yet to concede a goal, England will play their final home match of the 2026 World Cup Qualifying process when the Three Lions welcome Serbia to Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel's men have already booked their place in the World Cup as undisputable leaders in Group K, while Serbia are still fiercely vying for a crucial second-placed finish.

How to watch England vs Serbia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between England and Serbia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

England vs Serbia kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between England and Serbia will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, November 13, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

England team news

Nick Pope and Anthony Gordon pulled out of the squad, while Marc Guehi is highly unlikely to be involved.

James Trafford and Trevoh Chalobah have been called up to replace Gordon and Pope. Apart from Trafford, the squad features three other uncapped players: Jarell Quansah, Alex Scott and Nico O'Reilly.

Although Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden have been included, only Bellingham is expected to feature in the starting XI at Wembley.

Serbia team news

Serbia's all-time top scorer, Aleksandar Mitrovic, remains sidelined due to an unspecified injury. Consequently, the pressure will be on Dusan Vlahovic and Luka Jovic to lead the attack.

However, as new manager Veljko Paunovic is known to favour a 4-2-3-1 formation, there is only one among Vlahovic and Jovic who may feature from the first whistle.

