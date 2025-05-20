How to watch today's England U17 vs Belgium U17 Euro U17 Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the EURO U17 match between England and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England U17 and Belgium U17 will open their Euro U17 Championship campaign when they clash in a Group B game at Egnatia Arena on Tuesday.

The Three Lions have won the tournament twice before (2010, 2014), while the Super Devils' best finish has been making it to the semi-finals thrice (2007, 2015, 2018).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England U17 vs Belgium U17 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Euro U17 Championship match between England and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

England U17 vs Belgium U17 kick-off time

The Euro U17 Championship match between England and Belgium will be played at Egnatia Arena in Rrogozhine, Albania.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Tuesday, May 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

England U17 team news

Head coach Neil Ryan has a very talented group of players as the England U17 team gets ready for their matches against Belgium, the reigning champions Italy, and the Czech Republic in the group stage.

Max Dowman, Rio Ngumoha, Landon Emenalo, Finlay Gorman, Harry Howell and Alejandro Rodriguez are a few such talents.

Belgium U17 team news

Belgium have advanced from the group stage in five out of their eight previous appearances. Head coach Bob Browaeys will look to lead his side to a successful run this year.

Midfield trio August Jan De Wannemacker, Nathan De Cat and Noah Fernandez have been on the mark in the qualifiers to signify a strong mid contingent in the squad.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

ENG Last match BEL 0 Wins 1 Draw 0 Wins Belgium U17 1 - 1 England U17 1 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links