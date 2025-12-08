How to watch today's Egypt vs Jordan FIFA Arab Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Egypt will aim to seal their spot in the knockout stage of the FIFA Arab Cup when they face Jordan at Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday.

Jordan have already qualified for the quarter-finals as Group C leaders regardless of the result on Tuesday, while a draw might do for Egypt, depending on other results in the group.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Egypt vs Jordan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA Arab Cup match between Egypt and Jordan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Egypt vs Jordan kick-off time

The FIFA Arab Cup match between Egypt and Jordan will be played at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Tuesday, December 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Egypt are participating with a second-string squad, such as Hady Reyad, El-Wensh, Yassin Marei, Raggab Nabil, Ahmed Hany, Karim El Eraki and Yahia Zakaria.

Karim Fouad is ruled out due to a knee injury, with Zakaria expected to slot in at left-back.

Jordan team news

With no pressure heading into the tie, Jordan head coach Jamal Sellami may test some fringe players or adjust the lineup in preparation for the knockouts.

With Yazeed Abulaila in goal, the likes of Yazan and Sharara could line up in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

EGY Last 2 matches JOR 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Egypt 3 - 1 Jordan

Egypt 0 - 1 Jordan 2 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 0/2 Both teams scored 0/2

Standings

