How to watch today's Dundee United vs Celtic Scottish Premiership game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

On Saturday, leaders Celtic will take on Dundee United at Tannadice Park in the Scottish Premiership top-six half following the split.

The visitors can secure the league title by avoiding defeat here, while the Tangerines aim to climb third at least temporarily.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dundee United vs Celtic kick-off time

Premiership - Championship Group Tannadice Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee United and Celtic will be played at Tannadice Park in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dundee United team news

Louis Moult and Declan Gallagher are in contention for starts even though they will not renew their contracts at the end of the season.

In attack, Sam Dalby is expected to shake off a hamstring problem to lead the line against Celtic.

Celtic team news

Kasper Schmeichel remains sidelined with a shoulder injury, so Viljami Sinisalo will continue to deputise in goal. Hyun-Jun Yang is also ruled out through injury.

Portuguese attacker Jota could be handed a start ahead of James Forrest, alongside Adam Idah and Daizen Maeda up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links