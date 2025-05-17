How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund could land a Champions League spot when they face already-relegated Holstein Kiel in a Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

However, besides looking for a positive result, BVB will be hoping for Freiburg to drop adequate points against Eintracht Frankfurt in the three-way race for a berth in the European top flight.

As it stands, Niko Kovac's men are fifth on the standings table with 54 points and are eligible for a place in the Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga Signal Iduna Park

The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund team news

With Pascal Gross suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, Marcel Sabitzer should slot in alongside Felix Nmecha in the middle.

On the injury front, Silas Ostrzinski, Nico Schlotterbeck, Filippo Mane, Maximilian Beier and Cole Campbell are unlikely to be available for selection.

Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini would form the back three, with Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy lining up in attack.

Holstein Kiel team news

Midfielder Armin Gigovic will be suspended, but Nicolai Remberg and Magnus Knudsen are available here.

Colin Kleine-Bekel, Ivan Nekic, Marco Komenda, Patrick Erras and Andu Yobel Kelati make up for the injury absentees.

Kelati's void is likely to be filled by Steven Skrzybski, behind the forward pair of Alexander Bernhardsson and Shuto Machino.

Timo Becker, Carl Johansson and David Zec are likely to form the back three.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links