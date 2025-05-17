+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bundesliga
Signal Iduna Park
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund could land a Champions League spot when they face already-relegated Holstein Kiel in a Bundesliga tie at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

However, besides looking for a positive result, BVB will be hoping for Freiburg to drop adequate points against Eintracht Frankfurt in the three-way race for a berth in the European top flight.

As it stands, Niko Kovac's men are fifth on the standings table with 54 points and are eligible for a place in the Europa League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel kick-off time

crest
The Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Holstein Kiel will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Borussia Dortmund vs Holstein Kiel Probable lineups

Borussia DortmundHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestHSK
1
G. Kobel
25
N. Suele
5
R. Bensebaini
3
W. Anton
8
F. Nmecha
26
J. Ryerson
10
J. Brandt
27
K. Adeyemi
24
D. Svensson
20
M. Sabitzer
9
S. Guirassy
21
T. Daehne
5
C. Johansson
26
D. Zec
17
T. Becker
47
J. Tolkin
22
N. Remberg
23
L. Rosenboom
24
M. Knudsen
7
S. Skrzybski
18
S. Machino
11
A. Bernhardsson

3-4-1-2

HSKAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • N. Kovac

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Rapp

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Borussia Dortmund team news

With Pascal Gross suspended on account of the accumulation of yellow cards, Marcel Sabitzer should slot in alongside Felix Nmecha in the middle.

On the injury front, Silas Ostrzinski, Nico Schlotterbeck, Filippo Mane, Maximilian Beier and Cole Campbell are unlikely to be available for selection.

Niklas Sule, Waldemar Anton and Ramy Bensebaini would form the back three, with Julian Brandt, Karim Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy lining up in attack.

Holstein Kiel team news

Midfielder Armin Gigovic will be suspended, but Nicolai Remberg and Magnus Knudsen are available here.

Colin Kleine-Bekel, Ivan Nekic, Marco Komenda, Patrick Erras and Andu Yobel Kelati make up for the injury absentees.

Kelati's void is likely to be filled by Steven Skrzybski, behind the forward pair of Alexander Bernhardsson and Shuto Machino.

Timo Becker, Carl Johansson and David Zec are likely to form the back three.

Form

BVB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/7
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
4/5

HSK
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

BVB

Last 3 matches

HSK

2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Win

11

Goals scored

4
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
1/3

Standings

