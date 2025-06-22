How to watch today's Dominican Republic vs Suriname CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Dominican Republic and Suriname, as well as kick-off time and team news.

In a dead rubber match, the Dominican Republic and Suriname will be playing for pride when they clash in Sunday's CONCACAF Gold Cup fixture at AT&T Stadium.

Having lost both their games against Costa Rica and Mexico, and as a result with no hopes of progression from Group A, both sides will want to sign out of the tournament with a win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Dominican Republic vs Suriname online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the Dominican Republic and Suriname will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, UniMás, ViX and FS2.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Dominican Republic vs Suriname kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between the Dominican Republic and Suriname will be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Sunday, June 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Dominican Republic team news

Xavier Valdez, Joao Urbanez, Jimmy Adrian Kaparos and Edarlyn Reyes are all expected to start again.

Additionally, Peter Gonzalez, Edison Azcona and Joao Urbaez will look to add to their tallies after scoring for Los Quisqueyanos in their debut Gold Cup campaign.

Suriname team news

Shaquille Pinas, Gyrano Kerk and Richonell Margaret, all based in Sweden, have each scored in this tournament. They are expected to start once again.

Meanwhile, Suriname's active record goalscorer in Gleofilo Vlijter, could be promoted to the starting lineup this time.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

DOM Last 2 matches SUR 1 Win 1 Draw 0 Wins Suriname 1 - 3 Dominican Republic

Dominican Republic 1 - 1 Suriname 4 Goals scored 2 Games over 2.5 goals 1/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

