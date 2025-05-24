How to watch today's Detroit City FC vs Charleston Battery USL Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the USL Championship match between Detroit City FC and Charleston Battery, as well as kick-off time and team news.

USL Championship Eastern Conference leaders Charleston Battery will travel to Keyworth Stadium on Saturday to face Detroit City FC.

Both teams are currently enjoying strong streaks: The Battery are aiming for their seventh consecutive league victory, while Le Rouge are unbeaten in their last six league matches.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Detroit City FC vs Charleston Battery online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the USL Championship match between Detroit City FC and Charleston Battery will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Detroit City FC vs Charleston Battery kick-off time

The USL Championship match between Detroit City FC and Charleston Battery will be played at the Keyworth Stadium in Hamtramck, Michigan, United States.

It will kick off at 1 pm PT / 4 pm ET on Saturday, May 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Detroit City FC team news

Fullback Alex Villanueva, who can double up as a winger, scored in the 1-1 draw against Birmingham Legion last weekend.

Meanwhile, the likes of Darren Smith, Connor Rutz, Ben Morris and Jeciel Cedeno are all in contention to feature in attack.

Charleston Battery team news

The visitors arrive in Michigan after defeating San Antonio FC 4-0 on Saturday, where Cal Jennings scored a brace on his birthday and Johnny Klein scored his first goal for the club.

Goalkeeper Luis Zamudio will aim to record his third clean sheet of the season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

