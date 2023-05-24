Pereira vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Pereira and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will look to continue with their unbeaten run in the Copa Libertadores group stage when they take on Deportivo Pereira at the Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas on Wednesday.

The Argentine giants last defeated Colo-Colo 2-0 in Chile and, will be looking to defend their top position in Group F in order to move closer to a pass to the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Pereira temporarily jumped second after a 2-1 home win against Monagas before Colo-Colo went a point ahead following a 1-1 draw with bottom-placed Monagas.

Pereira vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 8pm EDT Venue: Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas

It will kick off at 8pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Pereira vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Espanol (Spanish-language) and available to stream live online through Sling World Sports, Sling Latino, Fubo and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Pereira team news

With a 2-1 league win over Alianza Petrolera marking a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Pereira boss Alejandro Restrepo has a full squad at his disposal. He will be hoping that Arley Rodriguez delivers the good up front against Boca.

Carlos Ramirez, who converted from the spot against Monagas, is a doubt after being taken off in the first half due to a knock.

Pereira possible XI: Mosquera; Hernandez, Perea, Suarez; Medina; J. Murillo, Bocanegra, Vasquez, Fory; Aladesanmi, Arley Rodriguez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Quintana, Londono, Mosquera Defenders: Perea, Quintero, Hernandez, Ruiz, Restrepo, C. Ramirez, Gutierrez, Bazan, J. Murillo, J. Moreno, Suarez, Zuluaga, E. Moreno, D. Murillo Midfielders: Velasquez, Vasquez, Medina, Angulo, D. Ramirez, Navarro, Fory, Santacruz, Cabrera, Bocanegra, Waller, Palacios, Arley Rodriguez, Mena Forwards: Valencia, Angelo Rodriguez, Aladesanmi, Osorio

Boca Juniors team news

Boca have responded to a 1-0 loss at River Plate with 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Belgrano and Argentinos Juniors, respectively, on the domestic circuit.

With the exception of the injured duo of Exequiel Zeballos (muscle problem) and Marcos Rojo (fitness, Boca Juniors manager Jorge Almiron also has an otherwise full squad to pick from.

Forward Dario Benedetto has recently made it back after a lengthy injury layoff and should feature in Colombia.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Roncaglia, Figal, Fabra; Payero, Fernandez; Advincula, Benedetto, Villa

Position Players Goalkeepers: S. Romero, Brey, Garcia Defenders: Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Aranda, Roncaglia, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula Midfielders: Rolon, Medina, Payero, Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Villa, Langoni, Briasco Forwards: Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition April 19, 2023 Boca Juniors 2-1 Deportivo Pereira CONMEBOL Libertadores

