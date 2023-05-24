This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Pereira vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the CONMEBOL Libertadores match between Pereira and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Boca Juniors will look to continue with their unbeaten run in the Copa Libertadores group stage when they take on Deportivo Pereira at the Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas on Wednesday.

The Argentine giants last defeated Colo-Colo 2-0 in Chile and, will be looking to defend their top position in Group F in order to move closer to a pass to the Round of 16.

On the other hand, Pereira temporarily jumped second after a 2-1 home win against Monagas before Colo-Colo went a point ahead following a 1-1 draw with bottom-placed Monagas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pereira vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date:May 24, 2023
Kick-off time:8pm EDT
Venue:Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas

The CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores game between Deportivo Pereira and Boca Juniors is scheduled for May 24, 2023, at Estadio Hernan Ramirez Villegas in Pereira, Colombia.

It will kick off at 8pm EDT in the United States (US).

How to watch Pereira vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on beIN SPORTS (English-language), beIN SPORTS en Espanol (Spanish-language) and available to stream live online through Sling World Sports, Sling Latino, Fubo and Fanatiz.

Team news & squads

Pereira team news

With a 2-1 league win over Alianza Petrolera marking a four-game unbeaten run in all competitions, Pereira boss Alejandro Restrepo has a full squad at his disposal. He will be hoping that Arley Rodriguez delivers the good up front against Boca.

Carlos Ramirez, who converted from the spot against Monagas, is a doubt after being taken off in the first half due to a knock.

Pereira possible XI: Mosquera; Hernandez, Perea, Suarez; Medina; J. Murillo, Bocanegra, Vasquez, Fory; Aladesanmi, Arley Rodriguez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Quintana, Londono, Mosquera
Defenders:Perea, Quintero, Hernandez, Ruiz, Restrepo, C. Ramirez, Gutierrez, Bazan, J. Murillo, J. Moreno, Suarez, Zuluaga, E. Moreno, D. Murillo
Midfielders:Velasquez, Vasquez, Medina, Angulo, D. Ramirez, Navarro, Fory, Santacruz, Cabrera, Bocanegra, Waller, Palacios, Arley Rodriguez, Mena
Forwards:Valencia, Angelo Rodriguez, Aladesanmi, Osorio

Boca Juniors team news

Boca have responded to a 1-0 loss at River Plate with 2-0 and 1-0 wins over Belgrano and Argentinos Juniors, respectively, on the domestic circuit.

With the exception of the injured duo of Exequiel Zeballos (muscle problem) and Marcos Rojo (fitness, Boca Juniors manager Jorge Almiron also has an otherwise full squad to pick from.

Forward Dario Benedetto has recently made it back after a lengthy injury layoff and should feature in Colombia.

Boca Juniors possible XI: S. Romero; Weigandt, Roncaglia, Figal, Fabra; Payero, Fernandez; Advincula, Benedetto, Villa

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:S. Romero, Brey, Garcia
Defenders:Figal, Valdez, Valentini, Aranda, Roncaglia, Fabra, Barco, Sandez, Weigandt, Advincula
Midfielders:Rolon, Medina, Payero, Fernandez, Ramirez, Almendra, Gonzalez, O. Romero, Villa, Langoni, Briasco
Forwards:Merentiel, Vazquez, Hurtado, Benedetto, Orsini

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
April 19, 2023Boca Juniors 2-1 Deportivo PereiraCONMEBOL Libertadores

