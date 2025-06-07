How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Denmark U20 and Congo U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Denmark U20 and Congo U20 will aim for their first win in the 2025 Toulon Tournament when they clash at Parc des Sports on Saturday.

In the round one games in Group B, Denmark snatched an extra point after playing out the 3-3 draw against Mexico on account of winning on penalties, while Congo suffered a 2-0 loss to Japan.

Denmark U20 vs Congo U20 kick-off time

The Toulon Tournament match between Denmark U20 and Congo U20 will be played at Parc des Sports in Avignon, France.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Saturday, June 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Denmark U20 team news

Leading the line, Manchester United's Chido Obi recorded an assist. Jakob Vester Nielsen and Emil Rohd contributed with the goals, the latter bagging a brace.

Gustav Mortensen, who also had an assist, should continue at the back, with Andreas Dithmer in goal.

Congo U20 team news

Congo had it tough against Japan, with Noah Le Bret Maboulou, Destin Banzouzi and Breyton Fougeu used as the attacking options last time out.

