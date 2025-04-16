How to watch today's Atletico San Luis vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the quarter-finals, Clausura 2025 leaders Toluca will take on Atletico San Luis in Wednesday's Liga MX tie at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez.

Diablos Rojos have won nine of their last 11 league games after defeating Atlas 3-2 last weekend, while San Luis are still exploring the prospects of making it to the play-in round.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Atletico San Luis vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Atletico San Luis vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Alfonso Lastras

The Liga MX match between Atletico de San Luis and Toluca will be played at Estadio Alfonso Lastras Ramirez in San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Wednesday, April 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Atletico San Luis team news

San Luis manager Domenec Torrent will once again miss the services of Franck Boli due to a thigh injury.

The likes of Sebastien Salles-Lamonge and Vitinho should continue in support of Diego Abitia up front.

Toluca team news

Manager Antonio Mohamed is unlikely to be able to call upon the services of Antonio Briseno and Franco Romero due to knocks.

Portuguese forward Paulinho bagged a hat-trick last time out and will aim to add to his tally of 25 Liga MX goals this season.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links