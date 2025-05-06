How to watch today's DC United vs Charleston Battery US Open Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the US Open Cup match between DC United and Charleston Battery, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Opening their campaign in the 2025 US Open Cup, DC United will welcome Charleston Battery to Audi Field on Tuesday.

The Battery defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC 4-0 in the previous round, while the Eagles entered the round of 32 stage alongside the rest of the MLS sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch DC United vs Charleston Battery online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the US Open Cup match between DC United and Charleston Battery will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

DC United vs Charleston Battery kick-off time

The US Open Cup match between DC United and Charleston Battery will be played at .

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Tuesday, May 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

DC United team news

The hosts are expected to remain without Gabriel Pirani, Jackson Hopkins, Lucas Bartlett and Peglow due to their respective injury concerns.

One of Christian Benteke and Jacob Murrell should lead the line of attack, supported by Jared Stroud and Hosei Kijima.

Charleston Battery team news

The squad consists of former MLS players such as Mark Segbers, Joey Akpunonu, Graham Smith, Josh Drack, Rubio Rubin, Cal Jennings, Jackson Conway, Douglas Martinez, Johnny Klein and Houssou Landry, with Landry back from his US Open Cup ban.

Juan David Torres recorded two goals and an assist over the weekend and should start in the final third.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links