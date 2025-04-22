How to watch today's Damac vs Al Nassr Saudi Pro League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Running out of games to close the gap towards Saudi Pro League leaders Al Ittihad, third-placed Al Nassr are set to take on Damac at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium on Tuesday.

Having suffered a 2-1 loss at Al Qadsiah last time out, and six more league games to go, Cristiano Ronaldo and co. are off the summit spot by 11 points after Al Ittihad's most recent win in matchday 29.

Meanwhile, the mid-table hosts are coming off a 3-1 victory over Al Kholood last Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Damac vs Al Nassr online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, FS2 (Fox Sports 2) and FOX Deportes.

Damac vs Al Nassr kick-off time

The Saudi Pro League match between Damac and Al Nassr will be played at Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City in Abha, Saudi Arabia.

It will kick off at 9:05 am PT / 12:05 pm ET on Tuesday, April 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Damac team news

Midfielders Hassan Abu Sharara and Adam Maher, besides defender Sanousi Hawsawi and goalkeeper Abdulbasit Hawsawi, are unlikely to be available for selection due to injury issues.

Moreover, Meshari Al-Nemer is ineligible to face his parent club, while Abdullah Al-Qahtani remains a fitness doubt.

Al Nassr team news

Amid Stefan Pioli being linked to a move to Roma, the Italian manager is set to have a nearly fully-fit squad at his disposal, as only midfielder Sami Al-Najei is seemingly ruled out due to injury.

Ronaldo, who is looking to defend his Golden Boot award, will look to add to his 23-goal tally this season.

