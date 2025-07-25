How to watch today's FC Dallas vs New York City FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between FC Dallas and New York City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC head to Toyota Stadium for an MLS inter-conference encounter with FC Dallas on Friday.

The Pigeons see themselves in eighth spot on the Eastern Conference standings table following last weekend's 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City, while the hosts climbed to 12th in the west after defeating St Louis City 3-0 in their previous match.

How to watch FC Dallas vs New York City FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between FC Dallas and New York City FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

FC Dallas vs New York City FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

MLS match between FC Dallas and New York City FC will be played at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Friday, July 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Dallas team news

Paxton Pomykal remains a doubt after missing the game against St Louis with a knee bruise. Besides, Nolan Norris and Anderson Julio are dealing with a sore ankle and a leg injury, respectively.

On the back of a brace, Petar Musa will lead the line of attack. Kaick, who netted his first career goal in MLS, will feature in the middle. In goal, Maarten Paes will eye another clean sheet after working hard for the one against St Louis.

New York City FC team news

Hannes Wolf, Keaton Parks and Malachi Jones are all unlikely to be available due to leg injuries.

Andres Perea, who scored the opening goal in the Kansas draw, will continue in support of centre-forward Alonso Martinez.

