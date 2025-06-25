How to watch today's FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Midtable sides on the MLS Western Conference standings table, FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes, are set to face each other at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday.

The sides have only two points separating them, as Dallas recently moved up to 10th place after a 4-2 win over Sporting Kansas City in their last game, while the Earthquakes are eighth despite playing out a 1-1 draw at Portland last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Toyota Stadium

MLS match between FC Dallas and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at the Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Wednesday, June 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Dallas team news

Dallas will still be without all of Geovane Jesus, Enzo Newman, Ramiro and Paxton Pomykal on account of injuries.

There is also a chance that defender Osaze Urhoghide might miss out again, but Lalas Abubakar and Kaick da Silva Ferreira will be back from their bans.

Luciano Acosta and Petar Musa will continue to feature up front.

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Ian Harkes picked up a red card in the game against Portland Timbers, and as a result is suspended for the tie. Noel Buck, Niko Tsakiris and Bruno Wilson remain sidelined due to injuries.

Mark-Anthony Kaye may partner with Beau Leroux in the midfield, while David Romney is expected to maintain his position as a mainstay in the back three.

Preston Judd is a strong candidate to start in the attack after scoring a late equalizer off the bench in the previous game, while nine-goal Cristian Arango is sure to lead the line.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links