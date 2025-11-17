How to watch today's Czechia vs Gibraltar World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Czechia will play their final Group L game of the World Cup qualification run when they face Gibraltar at Andruv Stadion on Monday.

The hosts confirmed their place in the play-offs despite the 2-1 loss at Faroe Islands last month, while Gibraltar will finish bottom after suffering seven defeats in their qualifying campaign.

Czechia vs Gibraltar kick-off time

The World Cup qualification match between Czechia and Gibraltar will be played at Andruv Stadion in Olomouc, Czechia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, in the US.

Czechia team news

Patrik Schick is expected to feature from the first whistle

The likes of Vladimir Coufal at right-back and Tomas Soucek in midfield will be integral parts of caretaker coach Jaroslav Kostl's line up.

Jaroslav Zeleny and Martin Vitik will be paired again at centre-back.

Gibraltar team news

Louie Annesley will miss out due to suspension.

Goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins is likely to be shielded by a back four of Ethan Jolley, Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes and Liam Jessop.

Supported by James Scanlon and Nicholas Pozo, Dylan Borge is the likely to lead the attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CZE Last match GIB 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Gibraltar 0 - 4 Czechia 4 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

