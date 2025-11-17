+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoCzechia
Andruv Stadion
team-logoGibraltar
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Czechia vs Gibraltar World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup qualification match between Czechia and Gibraltar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Czechia will play their final Group L game of the World Cup qualification run when they face Gibraltar at Andruv Stadion on Monday.

The hosts confirmed their place in the play-offs despite the 2-1 loss at Faroe Islands last month, while Gibraltar will finish bottom after suffering seven defeats in their qualifying campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Czechia vs Gibraltar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup qualification match between Czechia and Gibraltar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Czechia vs Gibraltar kick-off time

crest
World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. L
Andruv Stadion

The World Cup qualification match between Czechia and Gibraltar will be played at Andruv Stadion in Olomouc, Czechia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Monday, November 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Czechia vs Gibraltar lineups

CzechiaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestGIB
1
M. Kovar
4
R. Hranac
5
V. Coufal
20
J. Zeleny
17
D. Jurasek
22
T. Soucek
7
A. Karabec
10
P. Schick
21
M. Beran
13
D. Doudera
19
T. Chory
23
J. Hankins
2
K. Mauro
17
J. Olivero
3
E. Jolley
6
B. Lopes
22
G. Torrilla
14
K. Ronan
4
N. Pozo
8
J. Scanlon
7
J. Bartolo
9
J. Del Rio

4-3-3

GIBAway team crest

CZE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Kostl

GIB
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • S. Wiseman

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Czechia team news

Patrik Schick is expected to feature from the first whistle

The likes of Vladimir Coufal at right-back and Tomas Soucek in midfield will be integral parts of caretaker coach Jaroslav Kostl's line up.

Jaroslav Zeleny and Martin Vitik will be paired again at centre-back.

Gibraltar team news

Louie Annesley will miss out due to suspension.

Goalkeeper Jaylan Hankins is likely to be shielded by a back four of Ethan Jolley, Kian Ronan, Bernardo Lopes and Liam Jessop.

Supported by James Scanlon and Nicholas Pozo, Dylan Borge is the likely to lead the attack.

Form

CZE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

GIB
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
1/9
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CZE

Last match

GIB

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

4

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

