How to watch today's Curacao vs Canada CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Co-hosts Canada will take on Curacao in a second-round group game of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Shell Energy Stadium on Saturday.

The Canucks thrashed Honduras 6-0 on the opening matchday, while Curacao played out a goalless draw against El Salvador.

How to watch Curacao vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and Canada will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision, ViX and FS1.

Curacao vs Canada kick-off time

CONCACAF Gold Cup - Grp. B Shell Energy Stadium

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Curacao and Canada will be played at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET on Saturday, June 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Curacao team news

Head coach Dick Advocaat made one change to the starting lineup from their World Cup qualifier against Haiti, bringing Cuco Martina in for Joshua Brenet.

Juninho Bacuna, Elson Hooi and Jurien Gaari are chasing their own appearance milestones, with Gaari on the verge of reaching 50 caps at the weekend.

Goalkeeper Eloy Room is just one appearance shy of teammate Leandro Bacuna for second all-time in appearances. He also secured his second clean sheet this month.

Canada team news

While Alphonso Davies and Moise Bombito remain sidelined through injuries, Stephen Eustaquio is away on club duty with FC Porto at the Club World Cup.

In other news, Cyle Larin is in line to become the joint fourth in all-time caps for the Canadians, behind third-placed Jonathan Osorio, who was an unused substitute on Tuesday.

Niko Sigur and Nathan Saliba will be upbeat after bagging their first international goals, Tajon Buchanan netted a brace, while Promise Akinpelu and Tani Oluwaseyi contributed the other goals against Honduras.

