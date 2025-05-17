How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs Manchester City FA Cup final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Crystal Palace and Manchester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will test their title credentials when they take on Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

While the Citizens are eyeing to win the tournament for an eighth time, Palace's first-ever major piece of silverware could also provide them a shot at the Europa League next season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Manchester City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Crystal Palace vs Manchester City kick-off time

The FA Cup final between Crystal Palace and Manchester City will be played at Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Saturday, May 17, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

While the likes of Chadi Riad and Cheick Doucoure are ruled out through injuries, Adam Wharton will need a once-over ahead of kickoff.

Eberechi Eze will continue in an advanced role alongside Ismaila Sarr, with Jean-Philippe Mateta leading the line, while Eddie Nketiah pushes for an involvement of his own.

Manchester City team news

Rodri, Nathan Ake, Oscar Bobb and John Stones are expected to miss the final due to injuries.

City boss Pep Guardiola could deploy Matheus Nunes and Nico O'Reilly as the two full-backs, with Kevin De Bruyne in the number 10 position.

Mateo Kovacic, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Nico Gonzalez are the other contenders to start in the middle, while Phil Foden and James McAtee may need to battle Jeremy Doku and Omar Marmoush for their places in the XI.

Erling Haaland should start up front.

