How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs AZ Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Crystal Palace will be hosting AZ at Selhurst Park on Thursday night for Matchday 3 of the Conference League.

Both teams are level on three points after winning and losing one game each in their opening two league-phase games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs AZ online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League match between Crystal Palace and AZ will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Crystal Palace vs AZ kick-off time

Conference League - Conference League Selhurst Park

The Conference League match between Crystal Palace and AZ will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Caleb Kporha and Eddie Nketiah are still ruled out by injuries, while Adam Wharton remains doubtful due to illness.

Daichi Kamada may have to be content with a spot on the bench, whereas Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes are likely to compete for a place in the middle.

Borna Sosa is back after serving a European ban.

AZ team news

Seiya Maikuma, Mexx Meerdink and Jordie Clasie are all unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

Troy Parrott is expected to lead the line, while Alexandre Penetra and Maxim Dekker will battle for a starting spot alongside Wouter Goes at the back.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links