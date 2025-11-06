+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Conference League
team-logoCrystal Palace
Selhurst Park
team-logoAZ Alkmaar
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Crystal Palace vs AZ Conference League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Crystal Palace and AZ, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will be hosting AZ at Selhurst Park on Thursday night for Matchday 3 of the Conference League.

Both teams are level on three points after winning and losing one game each in their opening two league-phase games. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs AZ online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League match between Crystal Palace and AZ will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Crystal Palace vs AZ kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Conference League
Selhurst Park

The Conference League match between Crystal Palace and AZ will be played at Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, November 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace vs AZ Alkmaar lineups

Crystal PalaceHome team crest

3-4-2-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestAZ
1
D. Henderson
5
M. Lacroix
26
C. Richards
6
M. Guehi
2
D. Munoz
19
W. Hughes
7
I. Sarr
8
J. Lerma
10
Y. Pino
3
T. Mitchell
14
J. Mateta
1
R. Owusu-Oduro
15
M. Chavez
3
W. Goes
22
E. Dijkstra
5
A. Penetra
10
S. Mijnans
26
K. Smit
6
P. Koopmeiners
11
I. Sadiq
9
T. Parrott
7
W. Pinto

4-3-3

AZAway team crest

CRY
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • O. Glasner

AZ
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • M. Martens

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Crystal Palace team news

Chadi Riad, Cheick Doucoure, Caleb Kporha and Eddie Nketiah are still ruled out by injuries, while Adam Wharton remains doubtful due to illness.

Daichi Kamada may have to be content with a spot on the bench, whereas Jefferson Lerma and Will Hughes are likely to compete for a place in the middle.

Borna Sosa is back after serving a European ban.

AZ team news

Seiya Maikuma, Mexx Meerdink and Jordie Clasie are all unavailable for selection due to injury issues.

Troy Parrott is expected to lead the line, while Alexandre Penetra and Maxim Dekker will battle for a starting spot alongside Wouter Goes at the back.

Form

CRY
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

AZ
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/2
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links

