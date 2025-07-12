How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Reigning CONCACAF Champions Cup champions Cruz Azul will face Mazatlan at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in a Liga MX contest on Saturday.

As such, the hosts heads into the tournament as an early favorite, with Nicolas Larcamon taking over as head coach.

La Maquina defeated Vancouver Whitecaps 5-0 in June to claim the record seventh title in the continental tournament, while Mazatlan beat Newell's Old Boys in a club friendly in the lead up to the new season.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Midfielder Andres Montano remains sidelined due to a cruciate ligament injury.

Meanwhile, the club has landed Jose Paradela and Jeremy Marquez among key signings this season.

With Kevin Mier in goal, shielded by Willer Ditta and Gonzalo Piovi, Jorge Sanchez and Juan Escobar are likely to be deployed as the two full-backs.

Erik Lira is a strong candidate on the flanks, as Mateusz Bogusz, Ignacio Rivero and Angel Sepulveda can all complete the final third.

Mazatlan team news

As for the visitors, Panamanian forward Yoel Barcenas is nursing a knee injury. So Jordan Sierra can be viewed as an option in the XI.

Mazatlan’s new manager, Carlos Sanchez, is known to deploy a defensive setup.

Ricardo Gutierrez will start in goal, with Facundo Almada and Samir Santos expected to marshal the defense.

With attacking figure Luis Amarilla joining Cerro Porteno on loan, Sanchez could look up to the Toluca-owned Anderson Duarte to lead the line.

