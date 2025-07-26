How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team.

Leon will eye their second straight Liga MX win when they take on Cruz Azul at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Saturday.

Both sides failed to pick up three points on matchday one. However, Los Panzas Verdes responded to a 1-0 loss against San Luis with a same margin win over Chivas, while the hosts recorded back-to-back draws against Mazatlan and Atlas so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cruz Azul vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Apertura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, July 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

La Maquina boss Nicolas Larcamon will unlikely be able to call upon the services of Gabriel Fernandez due to a knee injury, while Andres Montano is a long-term absentee with a cruciate ligament injury.

Angel Sepulveda's hat-trick was not enough to garner his side full three points last time out, and he will be joined in attack by Mateusz Bogusz once again.

Leon team news

As for the visitors, Alfonso Blanco, Emiliano Ariel Rigoni and Ivan Moreno all remain doubtful.

Colombian star James Rodriguez bagged the winner against Chivas last Saturday, although Ettson Ayon is set to start up front.

