How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Leon Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Cruz Azul and Leon are battling for a direct spot in the Clausura 2025 quarter-finals in Liga MX when they meet at Estadio Olimpico Universitario on Tuesday.

The hosts have gone a point behind Leon after being involved in the goalless draw with Club America last weekend, while the Green Bellies picked up a 1-0 victory over Puebla to snap a winless run of four league games.

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Leon online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon will be available to watch and stream online live through TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

Cruz Azul vs Leon kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Azteca

The Liga MX match between Cruz Azul and Leon will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Tuesday, April 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

La Maquina boss Vicente Sanchez will be without Omar Campos with an MCL knee injury, while Mateo Levy remains a doubt on account of a meniscus injury.

Mateusz Bogusz, Angel Sepulveda, Andres Montano, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Toro Fernandez and Carlos Rotondi are all in contention to start in the final third.

Leon team news

Leon head coach Eduardo Berizzo is expected to remain without defender Adonis Frias on account of a hamstring injury.

With Andres Guardado in the middle, Jhonder Cadiz will be supported by Rodrigo Echeverria, James Rodriguez and Stiven Mendoza in the attack.

