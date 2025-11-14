+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
World Cup Qualification UEFA
team-logoCroatia
Stadion Rujevica
team-logoFaroe Islands
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Croatia vs Faroe Islands World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Croatia and Faroe Islands, as well as kick-off time and team news

Croatia can automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup when they host the Faroe Islands at Stadion HNK Rijeka on Friday.

The Checkered Ones are a point away from securing the top scot and confirming their place in the main tournament, while a loss would end Faroe Islands' chances of progression.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Croatia vs Faroe Islands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Croatia and Faroe Islands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Croatia vs Faroe Islands kick-off time

World Cup Qualification UEFA - 1st Round Grp. L
Stadion Rujevica

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Croatia and Faroe Islands will be played at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Croatia vs Faroe Islands lineups

3-4-3

Formation

3-4-3

1
D. Livakovic
22
L. Vuskovic
2
J. Stanisic
4
J. Gvardiol
7
M. Pasalic
10
L. Modric
15
M. Pasalic
14
I. Perisic
9
A. Kramaric
17
P. Sucic
11
P. Musa
1
M. Lamhauge
5
A. Edmundsson
16
G. Vatnhamar
15
O. Faeroe
3
V. Davidsen
6
R. Joensen
21
G. Turi
22
J. Andreasen
11
A. Frederiksberg
20
H. Soerensen
10
M. Olsen

3-4-3

FROAway team crest

Substitutes

Manager

  • Z. Dalic

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Klakstein

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Croatia team news

Key defensive players such as Josko Gvardiol and Duje Caleta-Car are expected to feature from the onset.

With Mateo Kovacic ruled through injury, veteran Luka Modric could be included in the middle.

Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric and Toni Fruk would be tasked with supporting Franjo Ivanovic up front.

Faroe Islands team news

The likes of Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson are expected to form a three-man backline.

In midfield, Meinhard Olsen and Geza David Turi are potential inclusions, positioned behind the striker, Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/1
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

Last match

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

1

Goals scored

0
Games over 2.5 goals
0/1
Both teams scored
0/1

Standings

