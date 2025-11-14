How to watch today's Croatia vs Faroe Islands World Cup 2026 qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Croatia can automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup when they host the Faroe Islands at Stadion HNK Rijeka on Friday.

The Checkered Ones are a point away from securing the top scot and confirming their place in the main tournament, while a loss would end Faroe Islands' chances of progression.

How to watch Croatia vs Faroe Islands online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup 2026 qualification match between Croatia and Faroe Islands will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fox Soccer Plus and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Croatia vs Faroe Islands kick-off time

The World Cup 2026 qualification match between Croatia and Faroe Islands will be played at Stadion HNK Rijeka in Rijeka, Croatia.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Friday, November 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Croatia team news

Key defensive players such as Josko Gvardiol and Duje Caleta-Car are expected to feature from the onset.

With Mateo Kovacic ruled through injury, veteran Luka Modric could be included in the middle.

Mario Pasalic, Andrej Kramaric and Toni Fruk would be tasked with supporting Franjo Ivanovic up front.

Faroe Islands team news

The likes of Odmar Faero, Gunnar Vatnhamar and Andrias Edmundsson are expected to form a three-man backline.

In midfield, Meinhard Olsen and Geza David Turi are potential inclusions, positioned behind the striker, Joan Simun Edmundsson.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CRO Last match FRO 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Faroe Islands 0 - 1 Croatia 1 Goals scored 0 Games over 2.5 goals 0/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

