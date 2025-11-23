How to watch today's Cremonese vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Nestled in between the Derby della Madonnina teams in, Serie A contenders Roma will take on Cremonese at Stadio Giovanni Zini on Sunday.

In fact, a win can take La Magica atop the league table at least temporarily - unless AC Milan does Gian Piero Gasperini's men a favor when the Rossoneri face Inter on the same evening.

How to watch Cremonese vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cremonese and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Cremonese vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Giovanni Zini

The Serie A match between Cremonese and Roma will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cremonese team news

Fit-again Giuseppe Pezzella is a contender to replace Mikayil Faye on the left side.

Among the confirmed injury absentees, Alberto Grassi, Faris Moumbagna and Michele Collocolo are unavailable, while Alessio Zerbin remains a doubt.

Up front, Jamie Vardy is likely to be joined by Federico Bonazzoli.

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala, Edoardo Bove and Artem Dovbyk remain sidelined due to their respective issues. Gasperini may also have to make do without ide players Leon Bailey and Angelino.

Evan Ferguson did not feature for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, but he may be ready to replace Dovbyk here.

