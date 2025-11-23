+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Roma
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cremonese vs Roma Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Cremonese and Roma, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nestled in between the Derby della Madonnina teams in, Serie A contenders Roma will take on Cremonese at Stadio Giovanni Zini on Sunday.

In fact, a win can take La Magica atop the league table at least temporarily - unless AC Milan does Gian Piero Gasperini's men a favor when the Rossoneri face Inter on the same evening.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cremonese vs Roma online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Cremonese and Roma will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, DAZN, CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cremonese vs Roma kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The Serie A match between Cremonese and Roma will be played at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Cremonese vs Roma lineups

CremoneseHome team crest

3-5-2

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestROM
1
E. Audero
15
C
M. Bianchetti
24
F. Terracciano
6
F. Baschirotto
4
T. Barbieri
32
M. Payero
22
R. Floriani Mussolini
38
W. Bondo
27
J. Vandeputte
90
F. Bonazzoli
10
J. Vardy
99
M. Svilar
5
E. N'Dicka
24
J. Ziolkowski
23
G. Mancini
43
Wesley
7
L. Pellegrini
18
M. Soule
19
M. Celik
17
M. Kone
4
C
B. Cristante
35
T. Baldanzi

3-4-2-1

ROMAway team crest

CRE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • D. Nicola

ROM
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Gasperini

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Cremonese team news

Fit-again Giuseppe Pezzella is a contender to replace Mikayil Faye on the left side.

Among the confirmed injury absentees, Alberto Grassi, Faris Moumbagna and Michele Collocolo are unavailable, while Alessio Zerbin remains a doubt.

Up front, Jamie Vardy is likely to be joined by Federico Bonazzoli.

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala, Edoardo Bove and Artem Dovbyk remain sidelined due to their respective issues. Gasperini may also have to make do without ide players Leon Bailey and Angelino.

Evan Ferguson did not feature for the Republic of Ireland during the international break, but he may be ready to replace Dovbyk here.

Form

CRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
3/5

ROM
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/2
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CRE

Last 4 matches

ROM

2

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

5

Goals scored

5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/4
Both teams scored
3/4

Standings

Useful links

