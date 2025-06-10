How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Trinidad & Tobago World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The top spot in Group B will be decided when Costa Rica plays host to Trinidad & Tobago in Tuesday's World Cup qualification game at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Both teams have already secured their spots in the next qualification phase. Costa Rica comes into this match with momentum after a decisive 8-0 victory over the Bahamas last weekend. This win puts them two points ahead of Trinidad & Tobago, who also had a strong showing, defeating Saint Kitts & Nevis 6-2 on Friday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Trinidad & Tobago online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and FOX Deportes.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Costa Rica vs Trinidad & Tobago kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, June 10, 2025 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica

The World Cup Qualification CONCACAF match between Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Tuesday, June 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Kenay Myrie made his debut for the senior squad last weekend, starting in the back five. Keylor Navas was back in goal for his second appearance since returning from international retirement in May, celebrating his return with a victory.

The team had a fantastic offensive performance, with Warren Madrigal scoring two goals. Alvaro Zamora, Manfred Ugalde, Orlando Galo, Alejandro Bran, Joseph Mora and Alonso Martinez also contributed to the decisive win.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Navas, Sequeira, Lezcano Defenders: Calvo, J. Mora, J. Vargas, Faerron, Gamboa, Van der Putten, Villalobos, Mitchell, Myrie Midfielders: Nunez, Galo, Brenes, Aguilera, Bran Forwards: C. Mora, Lassiter, Ugalde, Madrigal, Martinez, K. Vargas, Alcocer, Zamora, Rojas

Trinidad & Tobago team news

In their recent World Cup qualifying matches, four Trinidadian players held their starting positions from the second to the third match: Denzil Smith, Alvin Jones, Josiah Trimmingham, and Andre Rampersad.

Notably, Dante Sealy scored two goals in their victory against Saint Kitts & Nevis. The other goals in that match were scored by Nathaniel James, Ajani Fortune, Kevin Molino and Levi Garcia.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Phillip, St. Hillaire, Smith Defenders: Hospedales, J. Jones, Trimmingham, Bateau, Raymond, A. Jones, Cardines, Powder Midfielders: Yeates, Phillips, James, Frederick, Rampersad, Fortune, Gill Forwards: Molino, Garcia, Leacock, Spicer, Sealy

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 13 Jun 2017 Costa Rica 2-1 Trinidad & Tobago World Cup Qualification 11 Nov 2016 Trinidad & Tobago 0-2 Costa Rica World Cup Qualification 10 Oct 2009 Costa Rica 4-0 Trinidad & Tobago World Cup Qualification 06 Jun 2009 Trinidad & Tobago 2-3 Costa Rica World Cup Qualification 04 Feb 2007 Costa Rica 4-0 Trinidad & Tobago International Friendly

