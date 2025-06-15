How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Suriname CONCACAF Gold Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Suriname, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Suriname are set to begin their 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign at the Snapdragon Stadium on Sunday.

Both teams will be looking for a strong start, especially given that the group also includes defending champions Mexico and the Dominican Republic.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Suriname online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Suriname will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, ViX and FS1.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Costa Rica vs Suriname kick-off time

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Costa Rica and Suriname will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Sunday, June 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Keylor Navas is expected to be in goal after coming out of retirement.

In defense, Jeyland Mitchell and Juan Pablo Vargas are tipped to marshal the backline. In midfield, Orlando Galo and Josimar Alcocer appear to be crucial options.

Up front, rising talent Warren Madrigal is in line to lead the forward line alongside Spartak Moscow's Manfred Ugalde.

Suriname team news

Out of the several players based in Europe, Shaquille Pinas from Sweden and Myenty Abena from Russia are expected to form the bedrock of Suriname's defense.

Justin Lonwijk, on loan from Dynamo Kyiv, will likely be the creative force behind Gleofilo Vlijter. Vlijter is anticipated to lead the attack and carry much of the offensive responsibility.

