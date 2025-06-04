How to watch today's Congo U20 vs Japan U20 Toulon Tournament game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Toulon Tournament match between Congo U20 and Japan U20, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Congo U20 and Japan U20 will kick off Group B action of the 2025 Toulon Tournament at Stade Parsemain on Wednesday.

The Congo youth enters the tournament without any recorded games or results, while Japan have the benefit of experience from their five matches played in the tournament so far.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Congo U20 vs Japan U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Toulon Tournament match between Congo U20 and Japan U20 will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FOX Deportes.

Congo U20 vs Japan U20 kick-off time

The Toulon Tournament match between Congo U20 and Japan U20 will be played at Stade Parsemain in Fos-sur-Mer, France.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Wednesday, June 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Congo U20 team news

Rennes' Noah Le Bret has been called up. Among those plying their trade in France, Abdallah Mbemba and Steed Tchicamboud represent Le Havre, while FC Sochaux have released the likes of Jason Bemba and Alain Bikoumou for the tournament.

Japan U20 team news

Head coach Yuzo Funakoshi has included just two players who play overseas, namely forwards Rento Takaoka and Yutaka Michiwaki, who play for Southampton and SK Beveren in England and Belgium, respectively.

Soma Kanda of Kawasaki Frontale and Sanfrecce Hiroshima's Alen Inoue complete the attacking contingent.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

