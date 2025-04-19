How to watch today's Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Columbus Crew and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three points separate Inter Miami from the current Major League Soccer (MLS) Eastern Conference leaders, Columbus Crew when the two sides meet at Huntington Bank Field on Saturday.

While the Herons look to return to winning ways in the league after back-to-back draws against Toronto and Chicago Fire, the Crew will aim to book their fourth league win on the spin following 2-1 result at St Louis City last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Columbus Crew vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Huntington Bank Field

The MLS match between the Columbus Crew and Inter Miami will be played at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 19, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Columbus Crew team news

The hosts are expected to remain without Rudy Camacho, Nicholas Hagen and Lassi Lappalainen due to injuries.

Manager Wilfried Nancy is likely to opt for a back three of Steven Moreira, Sean Zawadzki and Malte Amundsen, with center-forward Jacen Russell-Rowe aided by wingmen Mohamed Farsi and Maximilian Arfsten.

Inter Miami team news

Miami boss Javier Mascherano has a clean health bill for the game, as the forward trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Telasco Segovia will be supported by Gonzalo Lujan and Noah Allen from the wide areas.

It will be an unchanged midfield, where the experienced Sergio Busquets will be accompanied by Benjamin Cremaschi and Federico Redondo.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

