How to watch today's Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Colorado Rapids and San Diego FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Three points separate San Diego FC and Colorado Rapids on the Major League Soccer (MLS) Western Conference table when the two sides clash at DSG Park on Saturday.

Mikey Varas' men gathered 14 points from seven games after their 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders, while the Pids remain at 11 points from as many games following a 2-0 loss at Vancouver Whitecaps.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Colorado Rapids and San Diego FC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Colorado Rapids vs San Diego FC kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer Dick's Sporting Goods Park

MLS match between Colorado Rapids and San Diego FC will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park (DSG Park) in Commerce City, Colorado, United States.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Colorado Rapids team news

Colorado manager Chris Armas is expected to remain without Reggie Cannon, Jackson Travis and Theodore Ku-DiPietro due to injury issues, Connor Ronan is ruled out on account of appendicitis.

Kevin Cabral, Djordje Mihailovic and Oliver Larraz will continue in support of Rafael Navarro up front.

San Diego FC team news

Jasper Loffelsend, Milan Iloski, Luca Bombino, Emmanuel Boateng and Marcus Ingvartsen are all nursing their respective concerns.

On the other hand, Mexican forward Hirving Lozano returned to the XI in the Sounders win and should start alongside Onni Valakari and Anders Dreyer once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links