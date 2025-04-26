How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will aim to record their fifth straight Major Soccer League (MLS) win when they welcome Sporting Kansas City to the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

It was a close call as the hosts managed a 3-2 win at Chicago Fire in their previous league encounter, while the Wizards seek consistency after defeating the San Jose Earthquakes 5-3 last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Cincinnati vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

The MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 11:30 am PT / 2:30 pm ET on Saturday, April 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Cincinnati team news

The Garys manager, Pat Noonan, remains without the likes of Teenage Hadebe, Obinna Nwobodo and Alec Kann due to injury issues.

Evander has so far been directly involved in seven goals in as many games and will continue in the final third, in support of the forward pair of Kevin Denkey and Sergio Santos.

Sporting Kansas City team news

As for the visitors, the trio of Jake Davis, Daniel Rosero and Joaquin Fernandez are nursing their respective injuries.

Logan Ndenbe, Manu Garcia, brace hero Daniel Salloi and Erik Thommy were on target against the Earthquakes, with only Thommy expected to start on the bench once again.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links