How to watch today's Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between Cincinnati and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will take on Cincinnati in a MLS Western Conference top-five encounter at TQL Stadium on Wednesday.

Amid suffering a FIFA Club World round of 16 exit, the Herons will aim to extend their domestic winning run to six games after beating Nashville 2-1 over the weekend.

On the other hand, FC Cincy will seek to bounce back from a 4-2 defeat against Columbus Crew in order to possibly go atop the standings table in the West.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV through the MLS Season Pass.

Cincinnati vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

MLS match between Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 16, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Cincinnati team news

Nick Hagglund, Obinna Nwobodo, Sergio Santos and Yuya Kubo will be unavailable due to their current injuries.

While Alvas Powell could replace Miles Robinson alongside Matt Miazga and Lukas Engel at the back, Evander and Kevin Denkey are in excellent goalscoring form and are expected to start in the final third.

Inter Miami team news

Allen Obando, David Ruiz, Gonzalo Lujan, Ian Fray, Noah Allen and Yannick Bright are all sidelined with various issues.

Besides, Marcelo Weigandt is a doubt after sustaining a knock against Nashville. So Ryan Sailor will be in line to start at right-back.

With Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia operating on the flanks, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez will lead the line.

