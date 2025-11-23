+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoFC Cincinnati
TQL Stadium
team-logoInter Miami CF
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami are set to take on FC Cincinnati in the first Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS Cup play-offs at TQL Stadium on Sunday.

It will be a quarter-final in nature, as the winners will face either Los Angeles FC or Vancouver Whitecaps in the Conference finals before the final MLS Cup showdown. 

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Eastern Conference semi-final in the 2025 MLS play-offs between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
TQL Stadium

The Eastern Conference semi-final in the 2025 MLS play-offs between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 2:10 pm PT / 5:10 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami CF lineups

FC CincinnatiHome team crest

4-4-1-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestMIA
18
R. Celentano
29
L. Engel
4
N. Hagglund
12
M. Robinson
16
T. Hadebe
8
Brenner da Silva
20
P. Bucha
11
S. Gidi
66
E. Echenique
10
Evander Ferreira
9
K. Denkey
34
R. Rios Novo
18
J. Alba
57
M. Weigandt
32
N. Allen
37
M. Falcon
7
R. De Paul
11
B. Rodriguez
5
S. Busquets
21
T. Allende
10
L. Messi
24
M. Silvetti

4-3-3

MIAAway team crest

CIN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • P. Noonan

MIA
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Mascherano

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

FC Cincinnati team news

Ender Echenique is likely to miss out due to a knee injury sustained while on international duty. Bradley Smith and Matt Miazga are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Brenner, Kevin Denkey, and Evander are the main protagonists in the attack, with key defender Miles Robinson stationed in front of goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be at the forefront of attack, adequately supported by the likes of Tadeo Allende, Baltasar Rodriguez, while Luis Suarez leads the line.

Defender Ryan Sailor and midfielder David Ruiz remain unavailable with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

Form

CIN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

MIA
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
17/5
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CIN

Last 5 matches

MIA

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Standings

Useful links

