How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami MLS play-offs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Inter Miami are set to take on FC Cincinnati in the first Eastern Conference semi-final of the 2025 MLS Cup play-offs at TQL Stadium on Sunday.

It will be a quarter-final in nature, as the winners will face either Los Angeles FC or Vancouver Whitecaps in the Conference finals before the final MLS Cup showdown.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the Eastern Conference semi-final in the 2025 MLS play-offs between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff TQL Stadium

The Eastern Conference semi-final in the 2025 MLS play-offs between FC Cincinnati and Inter Miami will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 2:10 pm PT / 5:10 pm ET on Sunday, November 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

FC Cincinnati team news

Ender Echenique is likely to miss out due to a knee injury sustained while on international duty. Bradley Smith and Matt Miazga are still recovering from their respective injuries.

Brenner, Kevin Denkey, and Evander are the main protagonists in the attack, with key defender Miles Robinson stationed in front of goalkeeper Roman Celentano.

Inter Miami team news

Lionel Messi will undoubtedly be at the forefront of attack, adequately supported by the likes of Tadeo Allende, Baltasar Rodriguez, while Luis Suarez leads the line.

Defender Ryan Sailor and midfielder David Ruiz remain unavailable with hamstring and knee injuries, respectively.

