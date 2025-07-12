How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati is set to continue their impressive form in MLS as they host Columbus Crew at TQL Stadium on Saturday.

The Orange and Blue are coming off a 2-1 victory against the Chicago Fire, while the Crew find themselves four points off the Eastern Conference leaders after a 1-1 draw at Seattle Sounders.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, the MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Major League Soccer TQL Stadium

The MLS match between FC Cincinnati and Columbus Crew will be played at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, July 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Evander and Kevin Denkley both scored 12 goals in the regular season, making the duo formidable in attack.

Defender Miles Robinson is back from international duty with the USMNT at the CONCACAF Gold Cup, but the likes of Gilberto Flores, Yuya Kubo, Obinna Nwobodo, Sergio Santos and Nick Hagglund are all unlikely to be available for selection here.

Columbus Crew team news

Having scored in the Sounders' draw, Uruguayan forward Diego Rossi will continue in attack.

On the injury front, Nicholas Hagen, Rudy Camacho, Malte Amundsen and Patrick Schulte are all ruled out with their respective issues.

