Copa Sudamericana
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cienciano vs Caracas Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Cienciano and Caracas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Cienciano will seek to register their third straight win in all competitions when they face Caracas in a Copa Sudamericana game at Estadio Garcilaso on Thursday.

Following a recent hard-fought 1-0 victory over Alianza Lima, Los Imperiales seem to be gaining momentum. However, their Copa Sudamericana campaign has seen all three of their group stage matches end in draws.

Caracas also comes into this match in good form after a comfortable 3-1 league win against UCV. They remain unbeaten in their group, currently holding the second position with one win and two draws from their three games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Cienciano vs Caracas online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Cienciano and Caracas will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Cienciano vs Caracas kick-off time

Copa Sudamericana - Grp. H

The Copa Sudamericana match between Cienciano and Caracas will be played at Estadio Garcilaso in Cusco, Peru.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Cienciano team news

The hosts will miss out on the injured trio of Agustin Gonzalez, Danilo Ortiz and Beto da Silva.

Having scored thrice in two games, midfielder Christian Cueva could be rewarded with a start from the outset. Carlos Garces, Luis Benites, Gaspar Gentile and Osnar Noronha are all in contention for the final third.

Caracas team news

Jeriel de Santis was sent off after scoring the winner against UCV, but the suspension is not applicable for the Conmebol tournament. So the forward is in line to lead the line once again.

Ender Echenique and Jose Hernandez should keep their place in midfield, with Edgardo Rito, Francisco La Mantia, Luis Mago and Jesus Yendis shielding goalkeeper Frankarlos Benitez.

Form

CIE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CAR
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

CIE

Last 3 matches

CAR

1

Win

1

Draw

1

Win

4

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/3
Both teams scored
2/3

Standings

Useful links

