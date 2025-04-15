How to watch today's Chivas vs Puebla Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Chivas and Puebla, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will continue to hunt for a play-in spot in Clausura 2025 of Liga MX when Puebla makes the trip to Estadio Akron on Tuesday.

While the visitors are already eliminated, Gerardo Espinoza's men are desperate to snap a five-game winless run in the league after last weekend's 1-1 draw against Mazatlan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chivas vs Puebla online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Chivas and Puebla will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, Universo and Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chivas vs Puebla kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Akron

The Liga MX match between Chivas and Puebla will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6:05 pm / 9:05 pm ET on Tuesday, April 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chivas team news

Espinoza will be forced into making a handful of changes given that Luis Romo, Jose Rangel and Luis Gabriel Rey are suspended for the tie.

Moreover, Jonathan Padilla will need to prove his fitness ahead of kickoff, while all of Javier Hernandez, Jose Castillo, Leonardo Sepulveda, Luis Olivas, Miguel Tapias, Omar Govea and Oscar Whalley missed out through injuries last time out.

Puebla team news

Lucas Daniel Cavallini remains sidelined with a cruciate ligament injury, while Pumas loanee Jesus Rivas is nursing a thigh problem.

The Pablo Guede-led side has struggled to score goals, scoring none in the last four games, with Efrain Orona, Facundo Waller and Chivas-owned Ricardo Marin among the last to score for La Franja over the last couple of months.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links