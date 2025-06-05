How to watch today's Chile vs Argentina World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Argentina, as well as kick-off time and team news.

World champions Argentina are heading to Santiago to play against Chile in Thursday's World Cup qualification game at Estadio Nacional.

La Albiceleste, led by Lionel Scaloni, have already secured their place in the finals back in March. However, it seems like it might be a tough road to the World Cup for the home team, potentially marking their third consecutive absence from the tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chile vs Argentina online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Argentina will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Chile vs Argentina kick-off time

The World Cup Qualification match between Chile and Argentina will be played at Estadio Nacional in Santiago, Chile.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, June 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Chile team news

The squad will be without defender Paulo Diaz and midfielder Luciano Cabral. Both players have had to withdraw due to injuries sustained prior to joining up with the team.

In addition, Eduardo Vargas has not been included in the selection for these fixtures. However, captain Alexis Sanchez has been named in the squad, despite having limited playing time for Udinese throughout the season, where he only started a few matches for the Bianconeri.

Argentina team news

Lionel Messi has rejoined the Argentina squad after recovering from the injury that kept him out of the March international matches.

Key players like Alexis Mac Allister, Paulo Dybala, and Lisandro Martinez are reportedly injured, but Martinez has been included in the squad despite his recent injury concerns with Inter.

The squad also features four uncapped players, including Enzo Barrenechea, who has impressed during his loan spell at Valencia, and highly-rated 17-year-old Franco Mastantuono.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links