How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It will be a must-win game for Chicago Fire when they face Philadelphia Union in the second game of the MLS Round One best-of-three series at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.

The Union edged the first game on spot kicks after the Fire pulled themselves back from two goals down in regulation time.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Major League Soccer - Playoff SeatGeek Stadium

MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire team news

Sergio Oregel will be suspended on account of the midfielder's red card late in the last game, while Philip Zinckernagel remains a doubt for the hosts.

In Zinckernagel's potential absence, Jonathan Bamba is likely to continue in attack.

Philadelphia Union team news

Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello and Ian Glavinovich are set to miss out once again due to injuries.

In the first game, Indiana Vassilev and Milan Iloski were on target. Key player Tai Baribo effected a composed finish from the penalty spot.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

