How to watch today's Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union MLS Playoffs game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It will be a must-win game for Chicago Fire when they face Philadelphia Union in the second game of the MLS Round One best-of-three series at SeatGeek Stadium on Saturday.

The Union edged the first game on spot kicks after the Fire pulled themselves back from two goals down in regulation time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the United States (US) and worldwide, MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

crest
Major League Soccer - Playoff
SeatGeek Stadium

MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be played at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois, United States.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm PT / 5:30 pm ET on Saturday, November 1, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union lineups

Chicago Fire FCHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

4-4-2

Home team crestPHI
25
J. Gal
24
J. Dean
15
A. Gutman
3
J. Elliott
16
J. Waterman
17
B. Gutierrez
42
D. D'Avilla
6
R. Kouame
11
P. Zinckernagel
19
J. Bamba
9
H. Cuypers
18
A. Blake
29
O. Makhanya
5
J. Glesnes
27
K. Wagner
26
N. Harriel
39
F. Westfield
4
J. Lukic
32
M. Iloski
21
D. Jean Jacques
9
T. Baribo
20
B. Damiani

4-4-2

PHIAway team crest

CHI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • G. Berhalter

PHI
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • B. Carnell

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Chicago Fire team news

Sergio Oregel will be suspended on account of the midfielder's red card late in the last game, while Philip Zinckernagel remains a doubt for the hosts.

In Zinckernagel's potential absence, Jonathan Bamba is likely to continue in attack.

Philadelphia Union team news

Quinn Sullivan, Jeremy Rafanello and Ian Glavinovich are set to miss out once again due to injuries.

In the first game, Indiana Vassilev and Milan Iloski were on target. Key player Tai Baribo effected a composed finish from the penalty spot.

Form

CHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
14/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

PHI
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/4
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHI

Last 5 matches

PHI

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

8

Goals scored

12
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

