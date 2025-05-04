+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will welcome newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

As the Blues give Arne Slot's men the guard of honor, they will also aim to join Liverpool in next season's Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Liverpool Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-3-3

Home team crestLIV
12
F. Joergensen
25
M. Caicedo
3
M. Cucurella
6
L. Colwill
23
T. Chalobah
11
N. Madueke
20
C. Palmer
45
R. Lavia
8
E. Fernandez
7
P. Neto
15
N. Jackson
1
A. Becker
4
V. van Dijk
21
K. Tsimikas
78
J. Quansah
66
T. Alexander-Arnold
17
C. Jones
19
H. Elliott
38
R. Gravenberch
7
L. Diaz
20
D. Jota
11
M. Salah

4-3-3

LIVAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • A. Slot

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

A lot of Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino are ruled out with the respective concerns, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for the tie.

Moreover, Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku are in doubt after missing the mid-week Conference League game.

In attack, Nicolas Jackson could be handed a start after coming off the bench to bag a brace against Djurgardens on Thursday.

Liverpool team news

Defender Conor Bradley is likely to make a comeback here, but Joe Gomez is set to be sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah continues to chase records after raking up 28 goals and 18 assists this season.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

LIV
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last 5 matches

LIV

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

3

Goals scored

8
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Standings

