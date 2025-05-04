How to watch today's Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chelsea will welcome newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
As the Blues give Arne Slot's men the guard of honor, they will also aim to join Liverpool in next season's Champions League.
Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time
Team news & squads
Chelsea team news
A lot of Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino are ruled out with the respective concerns, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for the tie.
Moreover, Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku are in doubt after missing the mid-week Conference League game.
In attack, Nicolas Jackson could be handed a start after coming off the bench to bag a brace against Djurgardens on Thursday.
Liverpool team news
Defender Conor Bradley is likely to make a comeback here, but Joe Gomez is set to be sidelined with a hamstring problem.
Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah continues to chase records after raking up 28 goals and 18 assists this season.