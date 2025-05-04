How to watch today's Chelsea vs Liverpool Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will welcome newly-crowned Premier League champions Liverpool to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

As the Blues give Arne Slot's men the guard of honor, they will also aim to join Liverpool in next season's Champions League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be available to watch and stream online live through Peacock Premium.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

A lot of Wesley Fofana, Omari Kellyman, Marc Guiu and Aaron Anselmino are ruled out with the respective concerns, while Mykhaylo Mudryk is suspended for the tie.

Moreover, Robert Sanchez and Christopher Nkunku are in doubt after missing the mid-week Conference League game.

In attack, Nicolas Jackson could be handed a start after coming off the bench to bag a brace against Djurgardens on Thursday.

Liverpool team news

Defender Conor Bradley is likely to make a comeback here, but Joe Gomez is set to be sidelined with a hamstring problem.

Elsewhere, Mohamed Salah continues to chase records after raking up 28 goals and 18 assists this season.

