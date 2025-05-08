How to watch today's Chelsea vs Djurgarden Conference League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and Djurgarden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Favorites on paper, Chelsea will play hosts to Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge for a Conference League semi-finals second leg tie on Thursday.

The Blues have one foot in the final after recording a 4-1 victory in the opening leg in Sweden last midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Djurgarden online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Conference League semi-final match between Chelsea and Djurgarden will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Chelsea vs Djurgarden kick-off time

Conference League - Final Stage Stamford Bridge

The Conference League semi-final match between Chelsea and Djurgarden will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Tyrique George is likely to be preferred over Josh Acheampong in attack, while the likes of Shumaira Mheuka and Mathis Amougou will be raring for starts in the final third.

Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Marc Guiu are among those sidelined by injuries, while Romeo Lavia is not registered to play in the Conference League.

Djurgarden team news

Apart from Zakaria Sawo, Matias Siltanen and Albin Ekdal, goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic is not registered to play in Europe; and with Malkolm Nilsson nursing an elbow injury, Jacob Rinne should feature in goal.

Patric Aslund, Oskar Fallenius, Nino Zugelj, Rasmus Schuller and Piotr Johansson constitute the injury absentees at the club.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

CHE Last match DIF 1 Win 0 Draws 0 Wins Djurgaarden 1 - 4 Chelsea 4 Goals scored 1 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 1/1

Standings

Useful links