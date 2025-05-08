+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Conference League
team-logo
Stamford Bridge
team-logo
Watch with a free 7 day trial
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Chelsea vs Djurgarden Conference League semi-final game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Conference LeagueChelseaDjurgaardenChelsea vs Djurgaarden

How to watch the Conference League match between Chelsea and Djurgarden, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Favorites on paper, Chelsea will play hosts to Djurgarden at Stamford Bridge for a Conference League semi-finals second leg tie on Thursday.

The Blues have one foot in the final after recording a 4-1 victory in the opening leg in Sweden last midweek.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Chelsea vs Djurgarden online - TV channels & live streams

Paramount+Watch here
ViXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Conference League semi-final match between Chelsea and Djurgarden will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Center for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Chelsea vs Djurgarden kick-off time

crest
Conference League - Final Stage
Stamford Bridge

The Conference League semi-final match between Chelsea and Djurgarden will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Thursday, May 8, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Djurgaarden Probable lineups

ChelseaHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

4-2-3-1

Home team crestDIF
12
F. Joergensen
4
T. Adarabioyo
5
B. Badiashile
34
J. Acheampong
27
M. Gusto
19
J. Sancho
7
P. Neto
20
C. Palmer
24
R. James
22
K. Dewsbury-Hall
32
T. George
35
J. Rinne
18
A. Staahl
4
J. Une Larsson
5
M. Tenho
27
K. Kosugi
14
H. Finndell
10
T. Nguen
7
T. Gulliksen
29
S. Haarala
13
D. Stensson
11
Z. Sawo

4-2-3-1

DIFAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • E. Maresca

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • J. Honkavaara

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Chelsea team news

Tyrique George is likely to be preferred over Josh Acheampong in attack, while the likes of Shumaira Mheuka and Mathis Amougou will be raring for starts in the final third.

Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana and Marc Guiu are among those sidelined by injuries, while Romeo Lavia is not registered to play in the Conference League.

Djurgarden team news

Apart from Zakaria Sawo, Matias Siltanen and Albin Ekdal, goalkeeper Filip Manojlovic is not registered to play in Europe; and with Malkolm Nilsson nursing an elbow injury, Jacob Rinne should feature in goal.

Patric Aslund, Oskar Fallenius, Nino Zugelj, Rasmus Schuller and Piotr Johansson constitute the injury absentees at the club.

Form

CHE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

DIF
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/6
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

CHE

Last match

DIF

1

Win

0

Draws

0

Wins

4

Goals scored

1
Games over 2.5 goals
1/1
Both teams scored
1/1

Standings

Useful links

Advertisement

Want to go deeper? Ask

Beta