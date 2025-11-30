How to watch today's Chelsea vs Arsenal Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The London derby between Chelsea and Arsenal will wrap up matchday 13 of the Premier League when the Blues welcome the leaders to Stamford Bridge.

Enzo Maresca's men have not conceded a goal in their previous three outings across competitions, including 3-0 and 2-0 wins against Wolves and Burnley respectively. Whereas Mikel Arteta's Arsenal painted North London red last weekend when they triumphed 4-1 against Tottenham.

Both sides enter the contest on the front foot, with Champions League wins to add - Chelsea thrashed Barcelona 3-0 and the Gunners overpowered Bayern Munich 3-1 in the midweek.

How to watch Chelsea vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be available to watch and stream online live on Fubo, USA Network, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue and Telemundo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Chelsea vs Arsenal kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Stamford Bridge

The Premier League match between Chelsea and Arsenal will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, November 30, in the US.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Maresca will be boosted by Cole Palmer's return from his set of injuries, while Dario Essugo is likely to be available after coming good from a thigh operation.

However, the treatment room will still house the likes of Levi Colwill and Romeo Lavia; while Mykhaylo Mudryk remains unavailable due to his provisional doping suspension.

Arsenal team news

Leandro Trossard joined Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz among the questionable members in the squad after the former picked up a muscular issue in the Bayern win.

With Trossard's possible void to be filled by either Gabriel Martinelli or Noni Madueke on the left side, Gabriel Magalhaes and Gabriel Jesus are certain to miss the game through their respective concerns.

