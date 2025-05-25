How to watch today's Charlton vs Leyton Orient League One playoff final: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the League One match between Charlton and Leyton Orient, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Charlton and Leyton Orient are just one win away from Championship promotion. They are set to clash in the League One playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The Red Robins narrowly defeated Wycombe Wanderers to reach this crucial match, while the O's surprised many with their victory over third-place Stockport County.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Charlton vs Leyton Orient online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the League One playoff final between Charlton and Leyton Orient will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Charlton vs Leyton Orient kick-off time

The League One playoff final between Charlton and Leyton Orient will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 5 am PT / 8 am ET on Sunday, May 25, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Charlton team news

Considering the clean sheets in both semi-final matches, it seems logical for Charlton to maintain the central defensive partnership of Macaulay Gillesphey and Lloyd Jones for the final.

In midfield, Conor Coventry and Greg Docherty working together should provide a strong base to control the game.

Chuks Aneke's physicality could be a valuable asset coming off the bench, while keeping the club's leading goalscorer Matt Godden in the starting lineup.

Leyton Orient team news

Leyton Orient have several forwards eager to start at the national stadium, including Dilan Markanday and Azeem Abdulai.

Ethan Galbraith, who scored the winning penalty against Stockport, also brings considerable creativity to the team from his right wing-back position.

